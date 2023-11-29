 Karbonn A91 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Karbonn A91

Karbonn A91 is a Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean) phone, available price is Rs 4,490 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1500 mAh Battery and 256 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn A91 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn A91 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Karbonn A91 Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn A91 in India is Rs. 4,490.  This is the Karbonn A91 base model with 256 MB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the Karbonn A91 in India is Rs. 4,490.  This is the Karbonn A91 base model with 256 MB RAM and 512 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Karbonn A91

(256 MB RAM,512 MB Storage) - Black
Karbonn A91 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 0.3 MP
  • 3.2 MP
  • 1500 mAh
  • 3.9 inches (9.91 cm)
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 1500 mAh
Camera
  • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
  • Single
  • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 10.9 mm
  • 125 mm
  • Black
  • 65 mm
Display
  • 239 ppi
  • LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 3.9 inches (9.91 cm)
  • 53.23 %
General
  • Android v4.2 (Jelly Bean)
  • January 28, 2014 (Official)
  • Karbonn
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.3 GHz
  • 256 MB
Sensors
  • Accelerometer
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
  • 512 MB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Mobiles By Brand

Karbonn A91 FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn A91? Icon Icon

Karbonn A91 Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 3.2 MP megapixels.

What is the Karbonn A91 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Karbonn A91 Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Karbonn A91