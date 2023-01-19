 Karbonn Aura Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Karbonn Phones Karbonn Aura

    Karbonn Aura

    Karbonn Aura is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,900 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26004/heroimage/karbonn-aura-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26004/images/Design/karbonn-aura-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26004/images/Design/karbonn-aura-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26004/images/Design/karbonn-aura-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 5,668 M.R.P. ₹5,999
    Buy Now

    Karbonn Aura Price in India

    Karbonn Aura price in India starts at Rs.4,900. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura is Rs.5,668 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura price in India starts at Rs.4,900. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura is Rs.5,668 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • Blue, Gold
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 187 ppi
    • 480 x 800 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • Karbonn
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Aura
    • July 8, 2015 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Karbonn Aura FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Aura?

    Karbonn Aura Front camera has 2 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 5 MP megapixels.

    What is the Karbonn Aura Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Aura Waterproof?

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Karbonn Aura