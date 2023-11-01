Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,400 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Spreadtrum SC9832A Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Sleek Plus now with free delivery.