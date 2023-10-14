Karbonn K5000 Mahabaali Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Karbonn K5000 Mahabaali Karbonn K5000 Mahabaali is a phone, available price is Rs 1,349 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K5000 Mahabaali from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K5000 Mahabaali now with free delivery.