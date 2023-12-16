 Karbonn K9 Power - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Karbonn K9 Power

Karbonn K9 Power is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 1750 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn K9 Power from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn K9 Power now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 December 2023
Key Specs
₹1,299
1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
0.3 MP
1750 mAh
See full specifications
Karbonn K9 Power Price in India

The starting price for the Karbonn K9 Power in India is Rs. 1,299.  At Amazon, the Karbonn K9 Power can be purchased for Rs. 1,299.  It comes in the following colors: Black, Red and Yellow.

Karbonn K9 Power Full Specifications

Key Specs Icon
  • 1750 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
Battery Icon
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 1750 mAh
Camera Icon
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
  • No
Design Icon
  • Black, Red, Yellow
Display Icon
  • 116 ppi
  • TFT
  • 1.77 inches (4.5 cm)
General Icon
  • July 27, 2021 (Official)
  • Karbonn
Multimedia Icon
  • 3.5 mm
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Mobile Tracker
  • Yes
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
Network & Connectivity Icon
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • microUSB
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
Sensors Icon
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes
  • Yes, Limited
Storage Icon
  • Yes, Up to 8 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
Karbonn K9 Power FAQs

What is the Karbonn K9 Power Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Karbonn K9 Power has a 1750 mAh battery.

Is Karbonn K9 Power Waterproof? Icon Icon

    Karbonn K9 Power