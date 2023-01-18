Karbonn Kx3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn KX3
Karbonn KX3 (Black Red)
₹975
₹1,290
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Karbonn KX3 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Karbonn KX3 is Rs.975 on amazon.in.
Karbonn KX3 price in India starts at Rs.999. The lowest price of Karbonn KX3 is Rs.975 on amazon.in.