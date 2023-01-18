 Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310

    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 6,990 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,990
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    5 MP
    1800 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 5 MP
    • 1800 mAh
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Touch to focus
    Design
    • Black
    • 68 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 137 mm
    Display
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 312 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 65.22 %
    General
    • Karbonn Machone Titanium S310
    • January 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Mach One
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Karbonn
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Mini
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 in India?

    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 price in India at 3,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 1800 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Machone Titanium S310?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Machone Titanium S310?

    What is the Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Machone Titanium S310 Waterproof?

    Karbonn Machone Titanium S310