 Karbonn Titanium 3d Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Titanium 3D

    Karbonn Titanium 3D is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,799 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium 3D from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium 3D now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹3,799
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    3.2 MP
    0.3 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Karbonn Titanium 3D Price in India

    Karbonn Titanium 3D price in India starts at Rs.3,799. The lowest price of Karbonn Titanium 3D is Rs.3,999 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Titanium 3d Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • 2300 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2048 x 1536 Pixels
    Design
    • 10 mm
    • 159 grams
    • 145 mm
    • 73 mm
    • White
    Display
    • No
    • 64.96 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 196 ppi
    General
    • Karbonn
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Titanium 3D
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • August 23, 2016 (Official)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz
    • 512 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 3.2 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Karbonn Titanium 3d FAQs

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium 3D?

    Karbonn Titanium 3D Front camera has 0.3 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 3.2 MP megapixels.

    What is the Karbonn Titanium 3D Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium 3D Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium 3d