 Kenxinda P9 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Kenxinda P9

    Kenxinda P9 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Kenxinda P9 from HT Tech. Buy Kenxinda P9 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32741/heroimage/128342-v1-kenxinda-p9-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32741/images/Design/128342-v1-kenxinda-p9-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32741/images/Design/128342-v1-kenxinda-p9-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32741/images/Design/128342-v1-kenxinda-p9-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P32741/images/Design/128342-v1-kenxinda-p9-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Kenxinda P9 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Gold, Iron Grey
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 178 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • Kenxinda
    • P9
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • July 3, 2018 (Official)
    • No
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • 8 GB
    Kenxinda P9 FAQs

    What is the price of the Kenxinda P9 in India?

    Kenxinda P9 price in India at 3,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Kenxinda P9?

    How many colors are available in Kenxinda P9?

    What is the Kenxinda P9 Battery Capacity?

    Is Kenxinda P9 Waterproof?

    View More

    Kenxinda P9