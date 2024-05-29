 WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect | Tech News
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect

Apple announced the timeline for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2024. Check out keynote timings and expected announcements.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: May 29 2024, 08:23 IST
WWDC 2024 expected announcements: Apple could unveil iOS 18, AI upgrades and more
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
1/5 WWDC 2024 location - Continuing the trend of yesteryears, WWDC 2024 will take place at Apple Park in Menlo, Cupertino, California, the home of the company since 2017. (Apple)
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
2/5 WWDC 2024 announcements - Apple has already announced that the WWDC 2024 will showcase advancements in iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. It is also designed to help developers by providing them insight into several frameworks, tools, features and access to Apple experts. (Unsplash)
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
3/5 iOS 18 - Despite not being confirmed, iOS 18 is pretty nailed on to be introduced at WWDC 2024, and it is likely to become one of the starring highlights. This is due to several AI upgrades that are in the pipeline. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says it could be one of the “biggest updates in iPhone's history”. Apple could unveil a Siri powered by Large Language Models (LLMs), whereas AI could be incorporated into apps like Music, Keynote, Pages, and even AppleCare. (Unsplash)
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
4/5 Other software - In addition to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod Software 18 are also likely to see the light of day. Moreover, Apple may also unveil visionOS 2, the software powering the Apple Vision Pro headset. (Unsplash)
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
5/5 Mac Studio, Mac Pro and other devices - Like last year, Apple may take the wraps off its new generation of Mac devices including Mac Studio, Mac Pro and Mac Mini, all of which could be powered by the new M3 chip. The iPhone maker also unveiled a 15-inch MacBook Air last year but no unveil is likely this time as M3-powered MacBook Air was already launched earlier this month. (Unsplash)
WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect
Apple’s WWDC 2024 event schedule revealed, check details. (Apple)

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is just a few days away and anticipation around its announcements is growing with each day passing. Now, the company has shared a five-day detailed schedule of the June 10 event along with keynote timings and announcements regarding the upcoming operating system for iPhone, iPad, Macs, Vision Pro, and others. Check the WWDC 2024 timings and what is expected to be unveiled.

Apple WWDC 2024 schedule

According to shared plans, the WWDC will kick off on June 10 with an Apple Keynote at 10:30 PM IST and 10 AM PDT. The keynote will reveal the company's announcements and plans for this year. Apple said that the keynote will include, “ groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year.”

Later at 1:30 AM IST, Apple will commence the Platforms State of the Union which will include announcements related to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. Additionally, the company will also announce new tools for Apple developers. Throughout the week, Apple will conduct 100 technical sessions for Apple developers. Additionally, the Swift Student Challenge winner will visit Apple Park for a three-day experience. On the last day, the company will announce Apple Design awards.

The WWDC event will be live-streamed online on Apple's website, Apple TV app, and YouTube. However, the Platforms State of the Union will be streamed online on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

WWDC 2024: Expected announcements

The main attraction of the WWDC 2024 would be artificial intelligence (AI) as Apple is expected to reveal their plans and features for this year. We can expect multiple AI features coming to iOS 18 and its partnership with OpenAI. Furthermore, we also get the first look at iOS 18 design, features, and changes during the event. Several leaks and rumours suggest that Apple will introduce a smarter Siri to conduct complex tasks. Additionally, we may see AI features for several iOS apps such as Notes, Safari, Photos, Mai, and others. However, the official rollout of the operating system and other features will take place in September.

First Published Date: 29 May, 08:23 IST
