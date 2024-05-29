WWDC 2024: Apple shares detailed schedule for keynote- Know what to expect

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024 is just a few days away and anticipation around its announcements is growing with each day passing. Now, the company has shared a five-day detailed schedule of the June 10 event along with keynote timings and announcements regarding the upcoming operating system for iPhone, iPad, Macs, Vision Pro, and others. Check the WWDC 2024 timings and what is expected to be unveiled.

Apple WWDC 2024 schedule

According to shared plans, the WWDC will kick off on June 10 with an Apple Keynote at 10:30 PM IST and 10 AM PDT. The keynote will reveal the company's announcements and plans for this year. Apple said that the keynote will include, “ groundbreaking updates coming to Apple platforms later this year.”

Later at 1:30 AM IST, Apple will commence the Platforms State of the Union which will include announcements related to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS 15, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2. Additionally, the company will also announce new tools for Apple developers. Throughout the week, Apple will conduct 100 technical sessions for Apple developers. Additionally, the Swift Student Challenge winner will visit Apple Park for a three-day experience. On the last day, the company will announce Apple Design awards.

The WWDC event will be live-streamed online on Apple's website, Apple TV app, and YouTube. However, the Platforms State of the Union will be streamed online on the Apple Developer app and the Apple Developer website.

WWDC 2024: Expected announcements

The main attraction of the WWDC 2024 would be artificial intelligence (AI) as Apple is expected to reveal their plans and features for this year. We can expect multiple AI features coming to iOS 18 and its partnership with OpenAI. Furthermore, we also get the first look at iOS 18 design, features, and changes during the event. Several leaks and rumours suggest that Apple will introduce a smarter Siri to conduct complex tasks. Additionally, we may see AI features for several iOS apps such as Notes, Safari, Photos, Mai, and others. However, the official rollout of the operating system and other features will take place in September.

