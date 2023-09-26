Icon
Apple to roll out macOS Sonoma today! Check out top 5 features, supported Macs and more

After months of rigorous testing, Apple is finally set to roll out macOS Sonoma today, September 26. Know its release time, top features, supported Macs, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 26 2023, 15:18 IST
macOS Sonoma will be available for download on Macs starting today, September 26. (Apple)

After months of testing, Apple will today finally release macOS 14, popularly known as macOS Sonoma, its latest OS for Macs. It was announced at Apple's World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 on June 5. Since then, the Cupertino-based tech giant has been rigorously testing it by seeding developer beta updates of the same. Now, macOS Sonoma is set to be rolled out today, aiming to make the Mac experience better and more productive.

Know when it will be rolled out, its features, supported Macs, and more.

MacOS Sonoma: When will it be available?

Apple has announced that the macOS Sonoma update will be available for download starting today, September 26 at 10:00 AM PT. It will be available globally. Mac users in India can download the update starting at 10:30 PM today.

MacOS Sonoma: Which Macs will get it?

While macOS Sonoma is a free update, not all Macs will get it. Apple has announced that only the following devices will be eligible to download the macOS Sonoma update.

1. MacBook Air 2018 and later

2. MacBook Pro 2018 and later

3. iMac 2019 and later

4. iMac Pro 2017

5. Mac Mini 2018 and later

6. Mac Studio 2022 and later

7. Mac Pro 2019 and later

MacOS Sonoma: Top 5 features

1. Interactive widgets - Widgets are now even more powerful and personal on Mac. Users can place widgets right on the desktop with just a click and conveniently access the widget gallery to find the ones they know and love.

2. New screen savers - macOS Sonoma brings brand new screen savers featuring slow-motion videos of various locations worldwide, such as the sweeping skyline of Hong Kong, the sandstone buttes of Monument Valley in Arizona, and the rolling hills of Sonoma in Northern California.

3. Passwords - Users can now create a group to share a set of passwords. Everyone in a group can add and edit passwords to keep them up to date, and since sharing is through iCloud Keychain, it's end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, the one-time verification codes received in Mail will now autofill in Safari, making it easy to securely log in without leaving the browser.

4. Video conferencing - macOS Sonoma brings enhanced video conferencing features such as Presenter Overlay, Reactions, and a screen-sharing picker that enables users to present and share their work more effectively within any video conferencing app.

5. Game port toolkit - macOS Sonoma brings a new porting toolkit that makes it easier for developers to bring games from other platforms to Mac. It also features a dedicated Game Mode that promises consistent frame rates, lower audio latency with AirPods, and more responsiveness with game controllers.

First Published Date: 26 Sep, 15:18 IST
