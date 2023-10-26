Beyond Start Button! How AI may reshape Microsoft Windows 12

As anticipation builds up for the forthcoming major release of the Windows operating system in 2024, Microsoft is dropping intriguing hints about potential innovations. One key focal point is the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and this will bring Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI on the Copilot feature to the centre stage. While AI is set to play a more prominent role, it's not just the underlying technology that's poised for transformation. Design changes with AI-driven interactions are also on the horizon, as revealed by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella during the recent Snapdragon X Elite presentation on October 24.

AI Integration at the Forefront

In a tech landscape where AI-powered capabilities are becoming increasingly vital, Microsoft aims to position itself at the forefront of the AI revolution. This starts with the seamless integration of advanced software support into its flagship product. In the current Windows 11 version, there's already a preview of the Copilot AI, but its beta state can make it feel somewhat sluggish. However, with enhanced hardware support emerging, interactions with AI on Windows 12 are expected to be much smoother. Nonetheless, Nadella mentioned that achieving this will necessitate "a new system architecture," according to a Notebookcheck report.

Copilot Replacing the Start Button

Nadella goes on to suggest that the upcoming Windows 12 OS could reshape the entire user experience, potentially replacing the traditional Start button with Copilot. He explains, "The Copilot is like the Start button. It becomes the orchestrator of all your app experiences. It helps me learn, query, and create, completely transforming, I believe, user habits."

At present, Copilot can independently launch most integrated applications, but it lacks the ability to access the file explorer and perform related tasks. Microsoft is expected to expand the AI's functionality, particularly in terms of voice commands, to enable even more interactions in Windows 12. The stage is set for a transformative leap into AI-driven user experiences, and Windows 12 might just be the platform to make it a reality.