Icon
Home Laptops PC News Early Black Friday sale: Save $200 on Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop

Early Black Friday sale: Save $200 on Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop

Early Black Friday sale: Best Buy is offering a great deal on MacBook Air 15-inch Laptops with M2 chip. You can save $200 with this deal.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 13 2023, 14:10 IST
Icon
MacBook Pro, Philips Smart Lighting to PlayFit Slim, 5 smart devices for your home
MacBook Air
1/5 Apple MacBook Pro: The laptop is famously known for its longevity and top-notch performance. It provides advanced security features to keep your data safe. Additionally, You can stay productive and connected for extended periods with the MacBook Pro's powerful processors, stunning Retina display, and long battery life. 
MacBook Air
2/5 Philips Hue Smart Lighting: It offers a wide range of smart bulbs, light strips, and accessories that enables you to control your lighting remotely via smartphone or voice assistants like Alexa or Siri. The smart lighting products bring convenience, ambiance, and enhanced security to your home
MacBook Air
3/5 Racold India: It is an Omnis Wi-Fi Electric Storage Water Heater that offers many smart features. You can easily control and schedule your geyser remotely, optimizing energy usage. It offers high-density PUF insulation that minimizes heat loss, ensuring an optimal heating performance that also reduces electricity consumption.
MacBook Air
4/5 Infinix Smartphones: Infinix offers numerous features at a very affordable price. It offers an amazing battery life, colorful displays, and top-quality cameras giving you an enhanced mobile experience.
MacBook Air
5/5 Playfit  Slim: The smartwatch comes with an IPS LCD screen which is water and dust resistance. It has various different sports modes including heart rate and fitness tracker, sleep and SPO2 monitor, and Bluetooth notification among others. It also has a 180mAh battery with a 7-day battery life and a 15-day standby time guarantee to give a long-lasting battery life.
MacBook Air
icon View all Images
During this Early Black Friday sale, you can also take benefit of My Best Buy card and get 10 % back in rewards on MacBook Air. (Unsplash)

Early Black Friday sale: As we are moving closer to the Black Friday sale, you can find various offers on different e-commerce platforms as early deals. Those who don't want to wait for November 24, can make the best use of the Early Black Friday sale. You can get exciting offers on gadgets, smartphones, Apple products, and more. And yes, some of the prices on these products have fallen to their lifetime lows. Currently, Best Buy is offering an amazing discount on MacBook Air 15-inch laptops. Check out the details below:

Discount on MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M-2 chip

Best Buy is rolling out a mind-blowing deal on MacBook Air 15-inch laptops with M-2 chip. The initial price of this premium laptop listed on Best Buy is $1299, but you can buy it for just $1099. This means this deal will save you a straight $200. If you have a new My Best Buy credit card, then you just got lucky. You will get 10 percent back in rewards. Also, you can use your card for monthly installments if you cannot pay the whole amount in one go. There will be no interest charged if you pay your installments within 24 months. You will have to pay $45.80 per month. Please keep in mind that this offer is valid on storewide purchases of $699 and up.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

MacBook Air Features

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a remarkably slim profile and an impressive Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the M2 chip. This premium laptop boasts an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for swift execution of intricate tasks. It features up to 24GB of unified memory and comes with a remarkable 18-hour battery life. It comes with a vibrant 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display delivering 500 nits of brightness. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. The MacBook Air features a MagSafe 3 port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack for versatile connectivity, along with a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for secure access. It is coupled with fast Wi-Fi 6, superfast SSD storage, and macOS Ventura compatibility.

With this amazing offer, it is possible that MacBook Air will be out of stock soon. So hurry up and grab this offer.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 13 Nov, 14:10 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: All the tools, weapons in Grand Theft Auto 6
Nintendo
Nintendo Has a Silent Problem With ‘Zelda’ Film
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer announcement sparks frenzy about release window
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon