Early Black Friday sale: Save $200 on Apple MacBook Air 15-inch laptop

Early Black Friday sale: As we are moving closer to the Black Friday sale, you can find various offers on different e-commerce platforms as early deals. Those who don't want to wait for November 24, can make the best use of the Early Black Friday sale. You can get exciting offers on gadgets, smartphones, Apple products, and more. And yes, some of the prices on these products have fallen to their lifetime lows. Currently, Best Buy is offering an amazing discount on MacBook Air 15-inch laptops. Check out the details below:

Discount on MacBook Air 15-inch laptop with M-2 chip

Best Buy is rolling out a mind-blowing deal on MacBook Air 15-inch laptops with M-2 chip. The initial price of this premium laptop listed on Best Buy is $1299, but you can buy it for just $1099. This means this deal will save you a straight $200. If you have a new My Best Buy credit card, then you just got lucky. You will get 10 percent back in rewards. Also, you can use your card for monthly installments if you cannot pay the whole amount in one go. There will be no interest charged if you pay your installments within 24 months. You will have to pay $45.80 per month. Please keep in mind that this offer is valid on storewide purchases of $699 and up.

MacBook Air Features

The 15-inch MacBook Air comes with a remarkably slim profile and an impressive Liquid Retina display. It is powered by the M2 chip. This premium laptop boasts an 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine for swift execution of intricate tasks. It features up to 24GB of unified memory and comes with a remarkable 18-hour battery life. It comes with a vibrant 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display delivering 500 nits of brightness. It has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio. The MacBook Air features a MagSafe 3 port, two Thunderbolt ports, and a headphone jack for versatile connectivity, along with a backlit Magic Keyboard and Touch ID for secure access. It is coupled with fast Wi-Fi 6, superfast SSD storage, and macOS Ventura compatibility.

With this amazing offer, it is possible that MacBook Air will be out of stock soon. So hurry up and grab this offer.

