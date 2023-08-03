Eyeing the affordable JioBook? Check out the laptop in just 5 points

On Monday, Reliance launched the second edition of its JioBook as one of the most affordable laptops on the market. The second edition comes less than a year after the company unveiled its first-ever laptop in October 2022. The laptop is being marketed as ‘India's First Learning Book' and will go on sale starting Saturday, August 5. The laptop has been priced at Rs. 16499 and can be purchased from Amazon as well as Reliance Digital's online and offline stores. If you too are planning to buy this laptop, then you need to know all about it. Check out our 5 important points about the JioBook 2nd edition.

Online classes, learning to code, exploring new ventures, or even delving into online trading, JioBook aims to provide "an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours", said a spokesperson.

JioBook 2023: 5 important points

1. The JioBook has made a name for itself due to its affordable pricing and its positioning in the market as a learning device. To enable learning on the device, it comes with SIM-card connectivity and is 4G LTE enabled. So, apart from dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can also take advantage of its SIM-powered internet capabilities.

2. The JioBook is also very light, weighing in at roughly 990 grams. This is due to the fact that the laptop is entirely made of plastic. It also has an ultra-slim build that makes it very portable and a matte blue color that is reminiscent of the Jio brand.

3. The laptop features an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display that makes it easy to use even when outdoors. Additionally, the laptop has an infinity keyboard and a standard trackpad.

4. The laptop is equipped with the MediaTek MT8788 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB with an SD card. The laptop offers a battery life of 8 hours, as claimed by the company. In terms of connectivity, it gets a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

5. The JioBook 2023 runs on JioOS software which is based on Android. It also comes with all the Jio apps namely JioTV, JioCloud, JioBIAN, and more. The laptop makers have partnered with Digiboxx to offer 100GB free cloud storage space for a year.