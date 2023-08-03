Home Laptops PC News Eyeing the affordable JioBook? Check out the laptop in just 5 points

Eyeing the affordable JioBook? Check out the laptop in just 5 points

Reliance JioBook will go on sale on Saturday as one of the most affordable laptops in India. If you are planning to buy it, you need to know these 5 important points.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 03 2023, 18:22 IST
JioBook
Know all about the Reliance JioBook laptop. (ANI)
JioBook
Know all about the Reliance JioBook laptop. (ANI)

On Monday, Reliance launched the second edition of its JioBook as one of the most affordable laptops on the market. The second edition comes less than a year after the company unveiled its first-ever laptop in October 2022. The laptop is being marketed as ‘India's First Learning Book' and will go on sale starting Saturday, August 5. The laptop has been priced at Rs. 16499 and can be purchased from Amazon as well as Reliance Digital's online and offline stores. If you too are planning to buy this laptop, then you need to know all about it. Check out our 5 important points about the JioBook 2nd edition.

Online classes, learning to code, exploring new ventures, or even delving into online trading, JioBook aims to provide "an exceptional platform for all learning endeavours", said a spokesperson.

JioBook 2023: 5 important points

1. The JioBook has made a name for itself due to its affordable pricing and its positioning in the market as a learning device. To enable learning on the device, it comes with SIM-card connectivity and is 4G LTE enabled. So, apart from dual-band WiFi and Bluetooth 5.0, users can also take advantage of its SIM-powered internet capabilities.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

2. The JioBook is also very light, weighing in at roughly 990 grams. This is due to the fact that the laptop is entirely made of plastic. It also has an ultra-slim build that makes it very portable and a matte blue color that is reminiscent of the Jio brand.

3. The laptop features an 11.6-inch HD anti-glare display that makes it easy to use even when outdoors. Additionally, the laptop has an infinity keyboard and a standard trackpad.

4. The laptop is equipped with the MediaTek MT8788 processor paired with 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM and 64GB eMMC internal storage. The storage is expandable up to 256GB with an SD card. The laptop offers a battery life of 8 hours, as claimed by the company. In terms of connectivity, it gets a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

5. The JioBook 2023 runs on JioOS software which is based on Android. It also comes with all the Jio apps namely JioTV, JioCloud, JioBIAN, and more. The laptop makers have partnered with Digiboxx to offer 100GB free cloud storage space for a year.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 03 Aug, 18:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Upcoming offers on Amazon: Grab up to 50% off on Tablets during Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets