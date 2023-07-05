Home Laptops PC News Firefox update coming! Older Windows, macOS versions set to benefit; know if you will get it

Firefox update coming! Older Windows, macOS versions set to benefit; know if you will get it

Mozilla is gearing up to release a major update for Firefox and it will be the last one for some Windows and Mac users. Know if your device will get it.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 05 2023, 13:05 IST
Firefox 115.0
Firefox 115.0 update will drop very soon. (Unsplash)
Firefox 115.0
Firefox 115.0 update will drop very soon. (Unsplash)

Mozilla Firefox, simply known as Firefox, is one of the best web browsers out there in terms of privacy. It has been around since 2002 and still gives other web browsers, such as Google Chrome, tough competition. It supports a plethora of operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, FreeBSD, and more. Mozilla recently released a new update of Firefox and it is a major one for users of the older versions of Windows and macOS which have recently been discontinued by Microsoft and Apple respectively.

Check out if you're Windows or Mac devices will miss out on this big upgrade.

Firefox 115.0 update

In January, Microsoft announced that it was discontinuing support for Windows 7 and 8, meaning users on those operating systems wouldn't receive any major updates that bring new features. Moreover, these operating systems will also miss out on important security updates and fixes for exploits. Now, Mozilla has announced the Firefox 115.0 update will be the last major update that Windows 7 and 8 users will get, and they will be moved to the Extended Support Release (ESR) versions of Firefox, according to the official support page of Firefox. This will enable Firefox to push out major security updates. Other browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have already ended support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1, and Firefox is planning to do the same.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Moreover, macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14 will also get one last major Firefox update and these operating systems will also be moved to extended support versions for receiving future security updates.

How to get new Firefox update?

So, if you wish to get the next Firefox update that will bring new features, you must update your devices to Windows 10 and above versions and Mac users will need a device running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later. Do note that while most devices will support these OS versions if you're running older hardware, you might need to upgrade your device altogether.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Jul, 13:05 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
This hidden iPhone feature can unlock its full potential! Here is how to do it
Move to iOS
Smoothly switch data from Android to Apple iPhone with the 'Move to iOS' app
iPhone
iOS 16 tips and tricks: Report spam messages THIS way on your iPhone
Apple Maps
This iOS 16 feature will be your travel buddy! Here is how to add multi-stop routing in Apple Maps
iPhone
iOS 16 magic trick! Copy and translate text from videos on your iPhone THIS way

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive
Super Mario
Super Mario Bros. Wonder: Know all about it - Release date, gameplay, price, and more

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets