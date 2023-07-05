Firefox update coming! Older Windows, macOS versions set to benefit; know if you will get it

Mozilla Firefox, simply known as Firefox, is one of the best web browsers out there in terms of privacy. It has been around since 2002 and still gives other web browsers, such as Google Chrome, tough competition. It supports a plethora of operating systems such as Microsoft Windows, macOS, Linux, Android, iOS, FreeBSD, and more. Mozilla recently released a new update of Firefox and it is a major one for users of the older versions of Windows and macOS which have recently been discontinued by Microsoft and Apple respectively.

Check out if you're Windows or Mac devices will miss out on this big upgrade.

Firefox 115.0 update

In January, Microsoft announced that it was discontinuing support for Windows 7 and 8, meaning users on those operating systems wouldn't receive any major updates that bring new features. Moreover, these operating systems will also miss out on important security updates and fixes for exploits. Now, Mozilla has announced the Firefox 115.0 update will be the last major update that Windows 7 and 8 users will get, and they will be moved to the Extended Support Release (ESR) versions of Firefox, according to the official support page of Firefox. This will enable Firefox to push out major security updates. Other browsers such as Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge have already ended support for Windows 7, Windows 8, and Windows 8.1, and Firefox is planning to do the same.

Moreover, macOS 10.12, 10.13, and 10.14 will also get one last major Firefox update and these operating systems will also be moved to extended support versions for receiving future security updates.

How to get new Firefox update?

So, if you wish to get the next Firefox update that will bring new features, you must update your devices to Windows 10 and above versions and Mac users will need a device running macOS Catalina 10.15 or later. Do note that while most devices will support these OS versions if you're running older hardware, you might need to upgrade your device altogether.