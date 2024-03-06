Microsoft Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 may launch soon with AI features; Know what’s coming

Microsoft has been speculated to launch its new Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 in March with rumors hinting at massive upgrades. The company may also unveil its artificial intelligence (AI) updates and features alongside the launch of its Surface devices. While the Windows 11 AI updates are still far from their official launch, these two devices are expected to be Microsoft's first AI PCs. With powerful upgrades and AI features, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are said to give neck-to-neck competition to iPad Pro and MacBook Pro. Know more about the device's launch date and specifications.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 launch

According to a Windows Central report, the Microsoft Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are speculated to be announced on March 21, 2024. The laptops are expected to be powered by Intel Core Ultra and Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite-based processors with next-gen NPUs to support the AI capabilities. The report highlights that “these new chips will enable huge performance and efficiency gains over previous Surface Pro and Surface Laptop models.”

The Microsoft Surface Pro 10 may likely retain a similar design as its predecessor. However, it may feature an upgraded anti-reflective OLED screen with HDR support along with an ultrawide front-facing webcam. The webcam is said to be powered by AI Studio Effects and an NFC reader. While the Surface Laptop 6 will likely get a slimmer design with thinner bezels. The device may come with a haptic touchpad and two new ports - USB-C and USB-A.

AI features

The devices may be called the first AI PCs, but the next generation of AI features will be launched later this year with the Windows 11 update. These AI features are speculated to include on-device Copilot, real-time live captions, AI translation, Windows Studio Effects, and the most talked about feature, AI Explorer. The AI Explorer is reported to be the “advanced Copilot” which will have the ability to transform your built-in history/timeline feature into a searchable moment. The new AI Explorer tends to offer advanced search capabilities across different apps. It will be able to understand tasks conducted by the user, and it may process context, suggest tasks, and streamline workflows easily.

