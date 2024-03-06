Use mobile apps on your PC? Microsoft drops support for Android apps on Windows 11!

In a surprising turn of events, Microsoft has announced its decision to discontinue support for running Android apps on Windows 11, marking the end of an era for users who have grown accustomed to the convenience of accessing their favorite mobile applications on their PCs. The move comes as a shock to many, as the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) was hailed as a significant feature of Windows 11 upon its release in 2021.

Microsoft drops support for Android apps

The demise of the Windows Subsystem for Android was officially confirmed in a developer document released by Microsoft. According to the document, support for the Amazon Appstore on Windows and all applications and games dependent on WSA will cease to exist starting March 5, 2025. Until then, technical assistance will remain available to users, providing a transition period for those affected by the discontinuation, reported Windows Central.

While users who currently have Android apps installed on their Windows 11 devices will still be able to use them beyond the deprecation date, the ability to install new Android apps from the Microsoft Store has been revoked. This means that users will no longer have access to the vast library of Android apps available through the Amazon App Store on Windows.

The reason behind it

The decision to kill off the Windows Subsystem for Android is speculated to be a result of low usage rates. Despite initial excitement surrounding the feature, the adoption of Android apps on Windows 11 has been underwhelming, with limited utility, particularly in the absence of dedicated Windows tablet hardware. As a result, Microsoft has opted to focus its resources on other areas deemed more essential to the Windows ecosystem.

Microsoft's decision to discontinue support for Android apps on Windows 11 marks the end of an experiment that failed to gain significant traction among users. While existing Android apps will continue to function for the time being, the future of Android integration within the Windows environment remains uncertain. Users are advised to explore alternative solutions for accessing their favorite mobile applications on their PCs moving forward.