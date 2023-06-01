WWDC 2023: 15-inch M2 MacBook Air in the works; other Macs to be launched too?

Apple is gearing up for WWDC 2023 which is less than a week away. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reveal its latest software updates such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and more. Apart from this, Apple could also announce its Mixed-Reality Headset, a new product that developers could use to develop AR/VR apps. But it's not just software that Apple is focused on, reports also claim that a new 15-inch MacBook Air could be on the cards too, alongside several other Macs that could see the light of day.

With the June 5 kickoff for WWDC 2023 approaching rapidly, check out which Macs could be unveiled at Apple's developer conference.

15-inch MacBook Air

One of the most likely launches at WWDC 2023 is expected to be a 15-inch MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. It is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple is keeping reserved for next year, as per the reports.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

Other MacBooks

Last week, Gurman reported that Apple would make the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro all eligible for trade-in, hinting at the potential successors to these Macs. According to a separate report, Apple is also working on two desktop Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips under the hood and these could debut at WWDC 2023, although it is unlikely.

These new Macs are labeled as "Mac 14,13" and "Mac 14,14" internally, according to MacRumors. In terms of specs, the first Mac gets an M2 Max chip with eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB RAM. The second Mac could feature an M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, and 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM options.

M3 MacBooks

Although several reports claim that the 15-inch MacBook Air will only get the M2 chip, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is working on a new generation of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks that will be powered by the M3 chipset. Moreover, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M3 under the hood is also in the works.