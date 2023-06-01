Home Laptops PC News WWDC 2023: 15-inch M2 MacBook Air in the works; other Macs to be launched too?

WWDC 2023: 15-inch M2 MacBook Air in the works; other Macs to be launched too?

With the keynote for WWDC 2023 locked in for June 5, Apple is expected to announce several new Macs, as per the reports. check out what's coming.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jun 01 2023, 11:07 IST
WWDC 2023: 15-inch MacBook Air coming! Wonder tech or not? Check likely specs
Macbook air
1/6 According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, WWDC 2023 could see the launch of a new 15-inch MacBook Air, alongside other launches. This means that Apple could announce a 15-inch addition to its range of one of its best-selling laptops this year. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/6 The 15-inch MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. Disappointed?  (Unsplash)
MacBook Air
3/6 The new MacBook Air is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple could be keeping reserved for next year’s MacBooks, as per the reports. Therefore, it is not likely to get the M3 chipset for now. Definitely a bummer! (Unsplash)
image caption
4/6 That the gadget is actually coming is clear from the fact that, apart from Gurman, several other Apple analysts such as Ming-Chi Kuo and Ross Young have also hinted about the MacBook Air launch. (HT Tech)
Apple MacBook Air with M2
5/6 Moreover, the 15-inch MacBook Air could get a 1080p webcam, improved speakers, MagSafe charging, and a function key row. It could give consumers an option for a larger but more affordable MacBook for those who prefer a bigger display but cannot afford the pricey MacBook Pro. Finally, some relief! (Apple)
image caption
6/6 It should be noted that all the details about the rumoured 15-inch MacBook Air are based on unofficial reports, and thus should be taken with a grain of salt. Only the official announcement from Apple will reveal actual details about the device, which is expected to at the WWDC 2023 starting from June 5. (HT Tech)
MacBook Air
View all Images
Apple is expected to unveil several Macs at its developer conference. (Unsplash)

Apple is gearing up for WWDC 2023 which is less than a week away. The Cupertino-based tech giant will reveal its latest software updates such as iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, and more. Apart from this, Apple could also announce its Mixed-Reality Headset, a new product that developers could use to develop AR/VR apps. But it's not just software that Apple is focused on, reports also claim that a new 15-inch MacBook Air could be on the cards too, alongside several other Macs that could see the light of day.

With the June 5 kickoff for WWDC 2023 approaching rapidly, check out which Macs could be unveiled at Apple's developer conference.

15-inch MacBook Air

One of the most likely launches at WWDC 2023 is expected to be a 15-inch MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air will join the MacBook lineup and will be placed between the 13.6-inch MacBook Air and the 16-inch MacBook Pro. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new MacBook Air could have the same internals as the 13-inch version, apart from a bigger 15.2-inch display. It is expected to get the Apple M2 chip under the hood, instead of the M3 chip, which Apple is keeping reserved for next year, as per the reports.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Other MacBooks

Last week, Gurman reported that Apple would make the Mac Studio, 13-inch M2 MacBook Air, and 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro all eligible for trade-in, hinting at the potential successors to these Macs. According to a separate report, Apple is also working on two desktop Macs with M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips under the hood and these could debut at WWDC 2023, although it is unlikely.

These new Macs are labeled as "Mac 14,13" and "Mac 14,14" internally, according to MacRumors. In terms of specs, the first Mac gets an M2 Max chip with eight high-performance cores, four efficiency cores, a 30-core GPU, and 96GB RAM. The second Mac could feature an M2 Ultra chip with a 24-core CPU, a 60-core GPU, and 64GB, 128GB, and 192GB RAM options.

M3 MacBooks

Although several reports claim that the 15-inch MacBook Air will only get the M2 chip, 9to5Mac reports that Apple is working on a new generation of 13-inch and 15-inch MacBooks that will be powered by the M3 chipset. Moreover, a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with M3 under the hood is also in the works.

First Published Date: 01 Jun, 11:06 IST
