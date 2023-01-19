 Lenovo Sisley S90 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Sisley S90

    Lenovo Sisley S90 is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Sisley S90 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • BSI Sensor
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    Design
    • 129 grams
    • 6.9 mm
    • Gold, Grey, Pink, Silver
    • 71.7 mm
    • 146 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Super AMOLED
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • 65.68 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • Sisley S90
    • Lenovo
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • February 4, 2015 (Official)
    • VIBE UI
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 4G Bands: FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • USB 2.0, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 MSM8916
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Adreno 306
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    Lenovo Sisley S90