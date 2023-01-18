 Lenovo Vibe X2 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lenovo Vibe X2

    Lenovo Vibe X2 is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 19,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7) Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lenovo Vibe X2 from HT Tech. Buy Lenovo Vibe X2 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹19,999
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lenovo Vibe X2 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 13 MP
    • 2300 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • 2300 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 216 Hours(3G) / Up to 228 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 216 Hours(3G) / Up to 228 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 19 Hours(3G) / Up to 17 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • 7.2 mm
    • 140 mm
    • 120 grams
    • Black, Orange, Red, White
    • 68.6 mm
    Display
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 71.59 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    General
    • No
    • VIBE UI
    • Vibe X2
    • November 10, 2014 (Official)
    • Lenovo
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A17 + 1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A7)
    • 2 GB
    • MediaTek MT6595M
    • PowerVR G6200
    • 32 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • No
    • 32 GB
    Lenovo Vibe X2 FAQs

    What is the price of the Lenovo Vibe X2 in India?

    Lenovo Vibe X2 price in India at 9,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6595M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lenovo Vibe X2?

    How many colors are available in Lenovo Vibe X2?

    How long does the Lenovo Vibe X2 last?

    What is the Lenovo Vibe X2 Battery Capacity?

    Is Lenovo Vibe X2 Waterproof?

    View More

    Lenovo Vibe X2