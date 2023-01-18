Lg G3 Stylus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

LG G3 Stylus LG G3 Stylus is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G3 Stylus from HT Tech. Buy LG G3 Stylus now with free delivery.