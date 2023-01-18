 Lg G3 Stylus Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lg Phones LG G3 Stylus

    LG G3 Stylus

    LG G3 Stylus is a Android v4.4.2 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 19,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 3000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG G3 Stylus from HT Tech. Buy LG G3 Stylus now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22242/heroimage/lg-g3-stylus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22242/images/Design/lg-g3-stylus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22242/images/Design/lg-g3-stylus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22242/images/Design/lg-g3-stylus-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P22242/images/Design/lg-g3-stylus-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    13 MP
    1.3 MP
    3000 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹19,990
    8 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    13 MP
    3000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lg G3 Stylus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1.3 MP
    • 3000 mAh
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 16 Hours(3G) / Up to 25 Hours(2G)
    • 3000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 780 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 800 Hours(3G) / Up to 780 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Single
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.4
    • 4 x Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI)
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 10.2 mm
    • 75.9 mm
    • 163 grams
    • 149.3 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 200 ppi
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • 73.42 %
    General
    • G3 Stylus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG
    • October 2, 2014 (Official)
    • Android v4.4.2 (KitKat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • SIM1: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lg G3 Stylus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg G3 Stylus in India?

    Lg G3 Stylus price in India at 13,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6582; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg G3 Stylus?

    How many colors are available in Lg G3 Stylus?

    How long does the Lg G3 Stylus last?

    What is the Lg G3 Stylus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg G3 Stylus Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lg G3 Stylus