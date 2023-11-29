 Lg Optimus Net - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
LG Optimus Net

LG Optimus Net is a Android v2.3 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 12,750 in India with 3.2 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227T Processor , 1500 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Optimus Net from HT Tech. Buy LG Optimus Net now with free delivery.
Last updated: 29 November 2023
Key Specs
₹12,750
150 MB
3.2 inches (8.13 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227T
3.2 MP
1500 mAh
Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
512 MB
LG Optimus Net Price in India

The starting price for the LG Optimus Net in India is Rs. 12,750. This is the LG Optimus Net base model with 512 MB RAM and 150 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the LG Optimus Net in India is Rs. 12,750.  This is the LG Optimus Net base model with 512 MB RAM and 150 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

LG Optimus Net

(512 MB RAM,150 MB Storage) - Black
Lg Optimus Net Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 3.2 inches (8.13 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227T
  • 3.2 MP
  • 1500 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 4(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 100(2G)
  • 1500 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom Smile detection
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Continuous Shooting
  • 3.2 MP, Primary Camera
  • 640x480
  • Single
Design
  • 59 mm
  • 113.5 mm
  • 122 grams
  • 12.1 mm
  • Black
Display
  • LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
  • 45.53 %
  • 180 ppi
  • 3.2 inches (8.13 cm)
General
  • LG
  • Android v2.3 (Gingerbread)
  • July 12, 2011
Multimedia
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v3
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Single SIM, GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 3G Speed: HSPA GPRS: Class 12, 32 - 48 kbps EDGE: Class 12
Performance
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon S1 MSM7227T
  • Adreno 200
  • 800 MHz
  • 512 MB
Sensors
  • Document Viewer
  • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 150 MB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
More from Lg
LG G8X ThinQ
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
  • Icon Aurora Black
₹32,999
LG W30
  • Icon3 GB RAM
  • Icon32 GB Storage
  • Icon Thunder Blue
₹9,999
LG K10 2017
  • Icon2 GB RAM
  • Icon16 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
₹5,499
LG Optimus L5 Dual E615
  • Icon512 MB RAM
  • Icon4 GB Storage
  • Icon Black
LG Optimus Net Competitors
Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
  • IconBlack
₹15,999 ₹18,499
POCO M5 Pro 5G
  • Icon6 GB RAM
  • Icon128 GB Storage
₹14,490
Samsung Galaxy A13s
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage
₹12,999
Realme Narzo 70A Prime
  • Icon4 GB RAM
  • Icon64 GB Storage

    Lg Optimus Net