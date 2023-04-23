 Lg Q Stylus Price in India (23, April, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
LG Q Stylus

LG Q Stylus is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 20,000 in India with 16 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q Stylus from HT Tech. Buy LG Q Stylus now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹20,000
32 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
16 MP
8 MP
3300 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Lg Q Stylus Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
  • 16 MP
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Battery
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Fast
  • No
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • F2.2
  • F1.9
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Single
  • 4 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, Screen flash
Design
  • Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue
  • 77.7 mm
  • 172 grams
  • Dust proof
  • 160.1 mm
  • 8.4 mm
  • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IP68
Display
  • 1080 x 2160 pixels
  • 80.20 %
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 390 ppi
  • 18:9
  • Yes
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • 79.74 %
General
  • LG
  • November 8, 2018 (Official)
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • LG UI
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Q Stylus
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, RDS, Stereo FM
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Yes
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes
Performance
  • Octa core (1.5 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
  • Mali-T860 MP2
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • MediaTek MT6750
Smart TV Features
  • 16 MP
Special Features
  • Yes
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Lg Q Stylus FAQs

What is the price of the Lg Q Stylus in India?

Lg Q Stylus price in India at 20,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6750; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Q Stylus?

How many colors are available in Lg Q Stylus?

What is the Lg Q Stylus Battery Capacity?

Is Lg Q Stylus Waterproof?

    Lg Q Stylus