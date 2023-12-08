 Lg Q6 - Price in India (December 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
LG Q6

LG Q6 is a Android v7.1.1 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940 Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG Q6 from HT Tech. Buy LG Q6 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 08 December 2023
Key Specs
₹16,990
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
13 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
3 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

LG Q6 Price in India

The starting price for the LG Q6 in India is Rs. 16,990.  This is the LG Q6 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Astro Black and Ice Platinum,Terra Gold.

LG Q6

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Astro Black, Ice Platinum,Terra Gold
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Lg Q6 Full Specifications

  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 5 MP
  • 13 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
  • 3000 mAh
  • No
  • No
  • 3000 mAh
  • Up to 14 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 136 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • No
  • Single
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • No
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Wide Angle Selfie
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Case: Aluminium Back: Aluminium
  • Astro Black, Ice Platinum,Terra Gold
  • 149 grams
  • 69.3 mm
  • 142.5 mm
  • 8.1 mm
  • 79.05 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 18:9
  • 439 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • Yes
  • LG UI
  • August 9, 2017 (Official)
  • Android v7.1.1 (Nougat)
  • LG
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes, v4.2
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • No
  • 3 GB
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
  • Adreno 505
  • 64 bit
  • No
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • 32 GB
  • Up to 26 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Yes
Icon
Icon
Lg Q6 FAQs

What is the price of the Lg Q6 in India?

Lg Q6 price in India at 12,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 MSM8940; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 3000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg Q6?

How many colors are available in Lg Q6?

How long does the Lg Q6 last?

What is the Lg Q6 Battery Capacity?

Is Lg Q6 Waterproof?

    Lg Q6