 Lg V30 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG V30 Plus

    LG V30 Plus is a Android v7.1.2 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 44,990 in India with 16 MP + 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG V30 Plus from HT Tech. Buy LG V30 Plus now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Lg V30 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 3300 mAh
    • 16 MP + 13 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • 3300 mAh
    • Yes, Quick, v3.0
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(22 mm focal length, 5.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Yes
    • Single
    • 8 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 120 fps
    • 4616 x 3464 Pixels
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Laser autofocus
    • F1.6
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 151.7 mm
    • Aurora Black, Cloud Silver, Moroccan Blue, Lavender Violet
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 158 grams
    • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
    • Dust proof
    • 7.3 mm
    • 75.4 mm
    Display
    • 81.22 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v5,
    • 1440 x 2880 pixels
    • Yes
    • 537 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.0 inches (15.24 cm)
    • 18:9
    • OLED
    General
    • LG
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v7.1.2 (Nougat)
    • December 18, 2017 (Official)
    • V30 Plus
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • 10 nm
    • 4 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • Octa core (2.45 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
    • LPDDR4X
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998
    • Adreno 540
    Smart TV Features
    • 16 MP + 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Up to 109 GB
    • UFS 2.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Lg V30 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg V30 Plus in India?

    Lg V30 Plus price in India at 29,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (16 MP + 13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg V30 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Lg V30 Plus?

    What is the Lg V30 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg V30 Plus Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg V30 Plus