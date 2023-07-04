 Lg V40 Thinq Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
LG V40 ThinQ

LG V40 ThinQ is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 49,990 in India with 12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385) Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG V40 ThinQ from HT Tech. Buy LG V40 ThinQ now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹49,990
128 GB
6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
12 MP + 16 MP + 12 MP
8 MP + 5 MP
3300 mAh
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
6 GB
Lg V40 Thinq Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
  • No
  • Li-Polymer
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
Camera
  • 8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera(26 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size) 5 MP, Wide Angle (90° field-of-view) Camera(21 mm focal length, 1.4µm pixel size)
  • Yes, Dual LED Flash
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • F1.5
  • Dual
  • CMOS
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • Yes, Optical Image Stabilization Plus
  • F1.9
  • Auto Flash Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation
Design
  • 169 grams
  • Yes, Water resistant, IP68
  • 158.8 mm
  • 7.6 mm
  • Dust proof
  • 75.7 mm
  • Moroccan Blue, Platinum Gray
  • Back: Gorilla Glass
Display
  • 84.3 %
  • 19.5:9
  • 6.4 inches (16.26 cm)
  • 537 ppi
  • Yes with notch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v5
  • OLED
  • 1440 x 3120 pixels
  • 83.46 %
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • V40 ThinQ
  • LG UI
  • LG
  • January 19, 2019 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
  • Yes
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, v5.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 6 GB
  • 10 nm
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
  • Adreno 630
Smart TV Features
  • 12MP + 16MP + 12MP
Special Features
  • Rear
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • 128 GB
Lg V40 Thinq FAQs

What is the price of the Lg V40 Thinq in India?

How many megapixels Camera is in Lg V40 Thinq?

How many colors are available in Lg V40 Thinq?

What is the Lg V40 Thinq Battery Capacity?

Is Lg V40 Thinq Waterproof?

Is Lg V40 Thinq Waterproof?

    Lg V40 Thinq