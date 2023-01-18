 Lg W41 Pro Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    LG W41 Pro

    LG W41 Pro

    LG W41 Pro is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 15,490 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on LG W41 Pro from HT Tech. Buy LG W41 Pro now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Lg W41 Pro Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 5000 mAh
    • No
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 8 MP, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(4.0" sensor size, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • Magic Blue, Laser Blue
    • 77.3 mm
    • 201 grams
    • 9.3 mm
    • 166.5 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1600 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 270 ppi
    • 6.5 inches (16.51 cm)
    • 79.26 %
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 20:9
    • 87.6 %
    General
    • February 22, 2021 (Official)
    • W41 Pro
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • LG
    • Yes
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v5.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 64 bit
    • 6 GB
    • Octa core, 2.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek Helio G35
    • 12 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 48+8+5+2 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 512 GB
    • 128 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    Lg W41 Pro FAQs

    What is the price of the Lg W41 Pro in India?

    Lg W41 Pro price in India at 16,290 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G35; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lg W41 Pro?

    How many colors are available in Lg W41 Pro?

    What is the Lg W41 Pro Battery Capacity?

    Is Lg W41 Pro Waterproof?

    View More

    Lg W41 Pro