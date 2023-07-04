Lyf Flame 7s Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

Lyf Flame 7S Lyf Flame 7S is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 3,799 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 1800 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lyf Flame 7S from HT Tech. Buy Lyf Flame 7S now with free delivery.