 Micromax Bolt A62 Price in India (27, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Bolt A62

    Micromax Bolt A62

    Micromax Bolt A62 is a Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 2 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1 GHz Processor, 1350 mAh Battery and 512 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Bolt A62 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Bolt A62 now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 27 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹4,399
    512 MB
    4 inches (10.16 cm)
    Dual core, 1 GHz
    2 MP
    0.3 MP
    1350 mAh
    Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
    Micromax Bolt A62 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 1350 mAh
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • 1350 mAh
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 120 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 1600 x 1200 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Single
    Design
    • 85 grams
    • 12.2 mm
    • 67.2 mm
    • 121.7 mm
    • Black
    Display
    • 320 x 480 pixels
    • LCD
    • 58.26 %
    • 144 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 4 inches (10.16 cm)
    General
    • July 14, 2013 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • Bolt A62
    • Android v2.3.5 (Gingerbread)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Mali-400
    • 256 MB
    • Dual core, 1 GHz
    • Spreadtrum SC6820
    Smart TV Features
    • 2 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 512 MB
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax Bolt A62 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Bolt A62 in India?

    Micromax Bolt A62 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (2 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC6820; RAM: 256 MB; Battery: 1350 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Bolt A62?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Bolt A62?

    How long does the Micromax Bolt A62 last?

    What is the Micromax Bolt A62 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Bolt A62 Waterproof?

    Micromax Bolt A62