 Micromax Canvas Mega Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Micromax Canvas Mega

Micromax Canvas Mega is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor , 2820 mAh Battery and 1 GB RAM.
2
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹7,999
8 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
13 MP
5 MP
2820 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
1 GB
See full specifications
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 177 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Micromax Canvas Mega Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2820 mAh
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 600 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 10 Hours(3G)
  • Li-ion
  • Yes
  • 2820 mAh
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • CMOS image sensor
  • Yes
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Single
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
Design
  • 78.7 mm
  • Black
  • 154 mm
  • 8.9 mm
Display
  • IPS LCD
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 267 ppi
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 68.65 %
General
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Micromax
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • Canvas Mega E353
  • November 3, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Mali-450 MP4
  • 1 GB
  • MediaTek MT6592M
  • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Micromax Canvas Mega FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Mega in India?

Micromax Canvas Mega price in India at 6,909 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592M; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2820 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Mega?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Mega?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Mega last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Mega Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Mega Waterproof?

View More

    Micromax Canvas Mega