 Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Mobile Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 is a Android v5.0 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26259/heroimage/micromax-canvas-selfie-3-q348-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26259/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-3-q348-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26259/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-3-q348-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26259/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-3-q348-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26259/images/Design/micromax-canvas-selfie-3-q348-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    8 GB
    4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    8 MP
    2300 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 10,190 M.R.P. ₹12,499
    Buy Now

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 Price in India

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 price in India starts at Rs.9,999. The lowest price of Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 is Rs.8,999 on amazon.in.

    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    • 2300 mAh
    • 8 MP
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 275 Hours(2G)
    • 2300 mAh
    • Up to 8.30 Minute(2G)
    • Up to 8.30 Minute(2G)
    • Up to 275 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 1920x1080 fps
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    Design
    • 68.8 mm
    • Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
    • 7.75 mm
    • 141 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 306 ppi
    • 65.32 %
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • 4.8 inches (12.19 cm)
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • AMOLED
    General
    • Canvas Selfie 3 Q348
    • Android v5.0 (Lollipop)
    • August 24, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 32 bit
    • 1 GB
    • MediaTek MT6582
    • Mali-400 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Canvas Selfie 3 Q348