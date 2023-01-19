Micromax Canvas Xp 4g Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Canvas XP 4G Micromax Canvas XP 4G is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas XP 4G from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas XP 4G now with free delivery.