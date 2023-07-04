 Micromax Canvas Xpress 4g Q413 Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 6,599 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 now with free delivery.
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹6,599
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
8 MP
2 MP
2000 mAh
Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
2 GB
Micromax Canvas Xpress 4g Q413 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 2 MP
  • 8 MP
  • 2000 mAh
Battery
  • Up to 182 Hours(2G)
  • 2000 mAh
  • Yes
  • No
  • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 6.5 Hours(2G)
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Single
  • F2.8
  • No
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • F2.0
  • No
  • 2 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
  • No
Design
  • 155 grams
  • 72.8 mm
  • 142.7 mm
  • Blue, Moon Dust Grey
  • 8.7 mm
Display
  • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
  • 294 ppi
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • IPS LCD
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.19 %
General
  • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Canvas Xpress 4G Q413
  • No
  • Micromax
  • No
  • November 18, 2015 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v4.0
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • Mali-T720 MP2
  • MediaTek MT6735P
  • 2 GB
  • Quad core, 1 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 8 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Micromax Canvas Xpress 4g Q413 FAQs

What is the price of the Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 in India?

Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 price in India at 4,949 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735P; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413?

How many colors are available in Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413?

How long does the Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 last?

What is the Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 Battery Capacity?

Is Micromax Canvas Xpress 4G Q413 Waterproof?

View More

    Micromax Canvas Xpress 4g Q413