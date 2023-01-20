 Micromax Infinity N12 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax Infinity N12

    Micromax Infinity N12 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹9,999
    32 GB
    6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP + 5 MP
    16 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax Infinity N12 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 30 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 450 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • 16 MP, Primary Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Fixed Focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 164 grams
    • 8.5 mm
    • Voila, Blue Lagoon, Velvet Red
    • 156 mm
    • 76.2 mm
    Display
    • 6.19 inches (15.72 cm)
    • Yes with notch
    • IPS LCD
    • 269 ppi
    • 720 x 1500 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 18.9:9
    • 81.13 %
    General
    • December 25, 2018 (Official)
    • Micromax
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Infinity N12
    • Yes
    • Android v8.1 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, v4.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    • 3 GB
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP + 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    • Rear
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    • eMMC 5.1
    Micromax Infinity N12 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Infinity N12 in India?

    Micromax Infinity N12 price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (16 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Infinity N12?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Infinity N12?

    How long does the Micromax Infinity N12 last?

    What is the Micromax Infinity N12 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Infinity N12 Waterproof?

    Micromax Infinity N12