Micromax Infinity N12 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Micromax Infinity N12 Micromax Infinity N12 is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 9,999 in India with 13 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Infinity N12 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Infinity N12 now with free delivery.