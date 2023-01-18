 Micromax S211 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax S211

    Micromax S211

    Micromax S211 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,399 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1000 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax S211 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax S211 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹1,399
    32 MB
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1000 mAh
    ₹ 1,379 M.R.P. ₹1,799
    Micromax S211 Price in India

    Micromax S211 price in India starts at Rs.1,399. The lowest price of Micromax S211 is Rs.1,379 on amazon.in.

    Micromax S211 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 1000 mAh
    Battery
    • 1000 mAh
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • Single
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    Design
    • Blue
    Display
    • TFT
    • 167 ppi
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    General
    • January 6, 2023 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    • Micromax
    • S211
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Torch Light
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • microUSB
    • microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    Performance
    • 32 MB
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    • Yes, Limited
    Storage
    • 32 MB
    • Yes, Up to 8 GB
    Micromax S211