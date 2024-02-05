 Micromax S213 - Price in India (June 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
MicromaxS213_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
MicromaxS213_RAM_32MB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P39631/heroimage/160627-v1-micromax-s213-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_MicromaxS213_2
Release date : 05 Feb 2024

Micromax S213

Micromax S213 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,299 in India with 0.8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 2500 mAh Battery and 32 MB RAM.
Black Blue Red
32 MB
Out of Stock

Key Specs

RAM

32 MB

Display

2.4 inches

Battery

2500 mAh

Rear Camera

0.8 MP

Micromax S213 Price in India

The starting price for the Micromax S213 in India is Rs. 1,299. This is the Micromax S213 base model with 32 MB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Red.

Micromax S213

Black, 32 MB RAM, 32 MB Storage
Out of Stock
24% off

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4 Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Blue |
₹1,699 ₹1,299

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4" Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Blue |
₹1,699 ₹1,299
Buy Now
13% off

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4 Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Purple |
₹1,499 ₹1,299

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4" Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Purple |
₹1,499 ₹1,299
Buy Now
24% off

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4 Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Black Red |
₹1,699 ₹1,299

Micromax All-New S213 Dual Sim Keypad Phone with Dedicated Notification Ring | Big 2.4" Display | Powerful 2500mah Battery | Wireless FM | Auto Call Recording | Black Red |
₹1,699 ₹1,299
Buy Now

Micromax S213 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    2500 mAh

  • RAM

    32 MB

  • Display

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Rear Camera

    0.8 MP

  • Removable

    Yes

  • Capacity

    2500 mAh

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • Camera Setup

    Single

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    1024 x 768 Pixels

  • Resolution

    0.8 MP Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Colours

    Black, Blue, Red

  • Resolution

    240x320 px

  • Screen Size

    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    167 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Launch Date

    February 5, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Micromax

  • Video player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Music

    Yes, Music Formats: MP3

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Ring Tone

    Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Special Features

    Torch Light

  • Video Player

    Yes, Video Formats: 3GP

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 2G

  • SIM 1

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • Other Facilities

    Calculator, Calendar, Alarm

  • Games

    Yes

  • Phone Book

    Yes, Limited

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 8 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 MB
