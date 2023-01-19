 Micromax Vdeo 3 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Micromax Phones Micromax Vdeo 3

    Micromax Vdeo 3

    Micromax Vdeo 3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 6,900 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax Vdeo 3 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax Vdeo 3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30130/heroimage/micromax-vdeo-3-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30130/images/Design/micromax-vdeo-3-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30130/images/Design/micromax-vdeo-3-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P30130/images/Design/micromax-vdeo-3-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹6,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹6,900
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Micromax Vdeo 3 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 180 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 2000 mAh
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 12 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
    • No
    • No
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • 1280x720 @ 30 fps
    • No
    Design
    • Grey, Champagne
    • 9.5 mm
    • 143.5 mm
    • 110 grams
    • 73 mm
    Display
    • 65.64 %
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    General
    • No
    • Vdeo 3
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • Micromax
    • May 2, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 150 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 50 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Class 12 EDGE: Class 12
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Adreno 304
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Micromax Vdeo 3 FAQs

    What is the price of the Micromax Vdeo 3 in India?

    Micromax Vdeo 3 price in India at 6,220 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Micromax Vdeo 3?

    How many colors are available in Micromax Vdeo 3?

    How long does the Micromax Vdeo 3 last?

    What is the Micromax Vdeo 3 Battery Capacity?

    Is Micromax Vdeo 3 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Micromax Vdeo 3