 Micromax X752 Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Micromax X752

    Micromax X752

    Micromax X752 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,359 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 1800 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Micromax X752 from HT Tech. Buy Micromax X752 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹1,359
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    0.3 MP
    1800 mAh
    Micromax Phones Prices in India

    Micromax mobiles price in India starts from Rs.680. HT Tech has 425 Micromax mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Micromax X752 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 1800 mAh
    • 0.3 MP
    Battery
    • 1800 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 640 x 480 Pixels
    • No
    • Digital Zoom
    • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Single
    Design
    • 19 mm
    • 65 grams
    • 54 mm
    • 127.2 mm
    • Black, Red
    Display
    • 25.97 %
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • TFT
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    General
    • October 12, 2020 (Official)
    • No
    • Micromax
    • X752
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP
    • Torch Light, Multi Languages
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB
    • Yes
    • microUSB
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Smart TV Features
    • 0.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited
    • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes, WAP
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Micromax X752