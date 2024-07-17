 Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024: Major launches and exclusive deals you should not miss | Tech News
Amazon India’s Prime Day, set for July 20 and 21, 2024, promises significant savings, attractive deals, and over 40 new launches in consumer electronics from top brands like HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, JBL, and boAt.

| Updated on: Jul 17 2024, 08:02 IST
Amazon India Prime Day 2024: Discover over 40 new launches and exclusive deals on consumer electronics from top brands, available exclusively for Prime members on July 20 and 21.

Amazon India is gearing up for its highly anticipated Prime Day event, scheduled for July 20 and 21, 2024. This year, Prime members can expect significant savings, attractive deals, and numerous new launches across consumer electronics. 

Major Launches in Consumer Electronics

Prime Day will showcase over 40 new product launches from well-known brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, OnePlus, JBL, and boAt. Among the notable releases, the Acer Aspire 3 Laptop, featuring an Intel Core Celeron processor and a 180-degree hinge, promises a compelling visual experience. The ASUS Vivobook 15, equipped with an Intel Core i5-1335U processor and ASUS AI noise-canceling technology, is designed for fast performance and productivity. Gaming enthusiasts will find the ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop, which boasts an AMD 7000 H series processor and a 144Hz display, particularly appealing.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Best student laptops under Rs. 50,000 from HP, Lenovo and more

Other significant launches include the boAt SmartRing, featuring multiple sports modes and health monitoring capabilities, and the boAt Nirvana Space TWS earbuds with 360º spatial audio and adaptive EQ. The CP Plus 4MP QUAD HD Smart Wi-Fi CCTV Camera offers features like 360-degree pan and tilt, and motion tracking.

Exciting Deals and Extra Savings

In addition to the new product launches, customers can also take advantage of various discounts and deals. Special savings are available through Amazon Pay UPI and the Amazon Pay ICICI credit card. Moreover, there will be a 10% instant discount on purchases made with ICICI Bank debit or credit cards and SBI credit cards.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day 2024: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra gets huge off, to be available at Rs.74,999

Prime Day deals extend to other products as well. The Fire-Boltt Dapper Smartwatch, featuring NFC control, GPS tracking, and an IP68 waterproof rating, and the HP Pavilion 16 Laptop, powered by Intel Core Ultra 7, are among the many devices available at discounted prices. 

Additionally, the JBL Live Buds 3, with 10mm dynamic drivers and 40 hours of playback time, and the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra, equipped with smart features, are expected to draw considerable interest.

Also read: Amazon Prime Day Sale: Top deals on mid-range smartphones from Samsung, OnePlus and others

Overall, Amazon India's Prime Day event offers Prime members an opportunity to explore a wide range of new electronics and accessories while enjoying substantial savings and exclusive deals.

First Published Date: 17 Jul, 07:51 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets