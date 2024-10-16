 Android 15 roll out begins: Compatible devices, new features, and more | Mobile News

Android 15 roll out begins: Compatible devices, new features, and more

 Android 15 update has started to roll out for Pixel 6 and other younger-generation smartphones, foldables, and tablets. Here’s what’s new coming to your device. 

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Oct 16 2024, 12:05 IST
Android 15 roll out begins: Compatible devices, new features, and more
Android 15 is rolling to Pixel devices, know how to install new updates. (Google)

Google launched the Pixel 9 series with Android 14 out of the box, leaving users waiting for the new Android 15 update. Now after almost 2 months of waiting, Google has finally started to roll out the stable version of the Android 15 update to eligible Pixel users. As previewed at the Google I/O 2024 event, the new Android update brings several new features in terms of enhanced security, privacy, and other refinements to improve user experience. 

While, several other Android devices from OEMs such as Vivo, IQOO, Motorola, and others have received Android 15, Google has just started to roll out for Pixel users. Check out the list of compatible devices, how to update the device, and all the new features introduced.

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Android 15 update: Compatible devices 

  • Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
  • Pixel 6a
  • Pixel 7 and 7 Pro
  • Pixel 7a
  • Pixel Fold
  • Pixel Tablet
  • Pixel 8 and 8 Pro
  • Pixel 8a
  • Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and 9 Pro Fold

Android 15 update: All new features

Theft Detection Lock: This is a new AI-powered feature enabling users to keep their personal data safe and secure when the device gets lost or stolen. This feature prevents other users from accessing sensitive data once the device has been remotely locked by the actual owner. 

Private space: Google says that this feature works as a “digital safe” for users as it allows Pixel users to keep their sensitive apps hidden in a separate private space. These hidden apps will remain virtually invisible to other users.

Improved multitasking on foldable and tablets: With Android 15, Google has made improvements in customising certain apps including  Google Photos or Gmail, allowing users to improve their productivity and get quick access to features.

Low Light Boost: Google has improved in-app camera controls for low-light conditions 

How to install Android 15 on Pixel devices?

  • Go to the Setting app on your Pixel devices.
  • Now, locate “Systems” or “System updates”.
  • Now, click on “check update” and the device will see if any new update has been rolled out. 
  • Once you reach to Android 15 page, you'll be prompted to install the update. 

Note that the installation of the new Android update may take some time.

First Published Date: 16 Oct, 12:05 IST
