 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 1tb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB is a Android v12L phone, available price is Rs 184,999 in India with 50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (3.18 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.7 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor, 4400 mAh Battery and 1 TB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹184,999
    1 TB
    7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    Octa core (3.18 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.7 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    50 MP + 12 MP + 10 MP
    10 MP + 4 MP
    4400 mAh
    Android v12L
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB Price in India

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB price in India starts at Rs.184,999. The lowest price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB is Rs.154,998 on amazon.in.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 1tb Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
    • Up to 39 Hours(4G)
    • Yes, Fast, 25W: 50 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • Yes
    • 4400 mAh
    Camera
    • 8150 x 6150 Pixels
    • Yes
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus, Dual Pixel autofocus
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Dual
    • 10 MP f/2.2, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 3" sensor size, 1.22µm pixel size) 4 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle Camera(26 mm focal length, 2.0µm pixel size)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.2
    • F1.8
    • Yes, LED Flash
    Design
    • Back: Gorilla Glass
    • Graygreen, Phantom Black, Beige, Burgundy
    • Yes, Water resistant (up to 30 minutes in a depth of 1.5 meter), IPX8
    • 263 grams
    • 130.1 mm
    • 6.3 mm
    • 155.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass, Glass Victus
    • Dynamic AMOLED
    • 1200 nits
    • Yes, HDR 10+
    • 21.6:18
    • 90.76 %
    • 373 ppi
    • 120 Hz
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 1812 x 2176 pixels
    • 7.6 inches (19.3 cm)
    General
    • 5G: Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Yes
    • Samsung One UI
    • Samsung
    • Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G 1TB
    • Android v12L
    • August 16, 2022 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • No
    • USB Type-C
    • No
    • Dolby Atmos
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Head: 1.324 W/kg
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v5.2
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/ax/b/g/n/n 5GHz, MIMO
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: eSIM
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N2 / N3 / N5 / N7 / N8 / N20 / N25 / N28 / N66 TDD N38 / N40 / N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 1900(band 25) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR5X
    • Adreno 730
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
    • LPDDR5X
    • 64 bit
    • 21.0 s
    • Octa core (3.18 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.7 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
    • 4 nm
    Smart TV Features
    • 50MP + 12MP + 10MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Side
    Storage
    • Yes
    • No
    • 1 TB
    • UFS 3.1
    Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 5g 1tb