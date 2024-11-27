The Indian government's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) continually alerts Indian nationals about various vulnerabilities in tech products, including smartphones, laptops, and more. Recently, the government entity has issued an alert for Android users regarding vulnerabilities with high severity ratings found in Android versions 12, 12L, 13, 14, and even the latest Android 15. And, advised users running these versions to update their devices as soon as possible.

Why Are These Android Vulnerabilities Dangerous?

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities have been identified in Android devices, and they can be exploited by attackers to access sensitive information, gain privileges, and execute arbitrary code. This can result in various hacking attacks on your device. What's particularly worrying is that these vulnerabilities are not limited to specific smartphone manufacturers. Instead, they affect all OEMs and all Android users running Android 12, 12L, 13, 14, and 15. The official Android Security Bulletin for November 2024 contains information about the vulnerability that CERT-In is warning you about. You can check the details here.

What Should You Do to Stay Safe?

The primary line of defence is to update your device to the latest available software version. If you're still running an older version of Android, it's recommended to install the latest available security update. However, if your device is no longer supported by the manufacturer and you're still using these outdated Android versions, you will remain vulnerable to these attacks. If you value your security and privacy, it's advisable to upgrade to a newer device with access to the software versions that fix these vulnerabilities.

Also, in order to remain always protected, make it a habit to keep your devices updated to the latest available software versions as soon as they are released. This minimises your risk in the long term, saving you undue stress.

