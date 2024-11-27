iPhone 16 Pro camera settings you must change immediately for better quality photos, videos: Easy guide

Want to achieve better-looking photos and videos from your iPhone 16 Pro in just a few simple steps? Here’s what you need to know to get the best results.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Nov 27 2024, 16:04 IST
iPhone 16 Pro camera settings you must change for better quality photos, videos
iPhone 16 Pro sports a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP wide, a 48MP ultra-wide and a 12MP 5X telephoto shooter. (Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

If you've recently upgraded to the iPhone 16 Pro and have been using it since launch, you've likely noticed the impressive camera experience it offers. However, there are a few tweaks you can make within the camera app that will help you achieve even better results. The best part? These adjustments take no time at all. In this article, we'll walk you through the settings you should change to significantly improve both your photos and videos. Read on.

Best Photo Settings For iPhone 16 Pro

  1. Open the Settings app and navigate to Camera.
  2. Look for the Formats option and tap it. Choose the 24 MP mode instead of the default 12 MP mode to capture sharper images.
  3. While you're here, enable ProRAW Max.
  4. Select JPEG Lossless for the file format. This ensures no compression, resulting in better quality images, or if you want to shoot in RAW format, enable ProRAW Max, which allows you to capture 48 MP RAW images, fully using the iPhone's large sensor.

Best Video Settings For iPhone 16 Pro

  1. In the Camera settings, under Record Video, you'll see it's set to 1080p by default. Change this to 4K at 30 FPS for high-quality daily video shooting.
  2. For slow-motion video at 4K resolution, select 4K at 120 FPS. Keep in mind this will use up more storage.
  3. For vlogging, 4K at 60 FPS is ideal as it delivers the most natural-looking footage for documenting everyday life.
  4. Also, enable the Lock White Balance setting to ensure consistent colour tones in your footage without any shifts.

More Camera Tweaks

  1. Enable the Grid feature to help frame your shots better, helping with your composition. It's particularly useful for applying photography rules like the rule of thirds.
  2. In the camera app, once these settings are enabled, you'll see an option to enable RAW Max in the top-right corner. Tap it to start capturing 48 MP RAW images.
  3. You can also adjust video resolution and frame rate from the top-right corner in video mode. Choose from HD, 4K, and various frame rates like 24 FPS, 30 FPS, 60 FPS, and 120 FPS.

First Published Date: 27 Nov, 16:04 IST
