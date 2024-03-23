 Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says | Mobile News

Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says

Apple Inc. has discussed using Baidu Inc.’s generative artificial intelligence in iPhones and other devices within China, the Wall Street Journal reported, a potentially big win for the domestic search leader.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Mar 23 2024, 09:03 IST
Icon
Lenovo unveils AI-powered gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro Series takes center stage
Apple
1/6 Lenovo introduces four laptops in its gaming lineup in India - Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5i, Legion 7i, and Legion 5i, featuring advanced technology and powerful components. (Lenovo)
image caption
2/6 Legion Pro 7i and Pro 5i target competitive gamers with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics, and advanced cooling technology for optimal performance.  (Lenovo)
image caption
3/6 Legion 7i and 5i offer top-tier performance with Intel Core i9 processors, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and innovative thermal solutions for immersive gaming experiences.
image caption
4/6 All laptops feature Lenovo PureSight Gaming Displays, TrueStrike keyboards, and AI chips for enhanced performance and customization options. (Lenovo)
image caption
5/6 Customers can enjoy benefits like a free 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, access to Legion Arena app, and Legion Ultimate Support service for troubleshooting assistance. (Lenovo)
image caption
6/6 Pricing starts from INR 129,990 for Legion 5i and INR 177,990 for Legion 7i, with customization available exclusively on Lenovo.com, delivering within 4 weeks in select cities. (Lenovo)
Apple
icon View all Images
Apple considers using Baidu's generative AI in iPhones in China, seeking local partnership due to AI model regulations. (AFP)

Apple Inc. has discussed using Baidu Inc.'s generative artificial intelligence in iPhones and other devices within China, the Wall Street Journal reported, a potentially big win for the domestic search leader.

Apple has held initial talks about using Baidu's generative AI technology in its gadgets, the Journal said, citing unidentified people familiar with the matter. The US company sought a local partner because regulators there must vet all AI models, the newspaper added.

Also read: 5 Things about AI you may have missed today: GenAI to transform healthcare in India, UN backs safe AI use, more

Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Baidu is considered one of the leaders in AI in China, where startups and tech giants are investing billions on developing their own answers to ChatGPT. OpenAI's seminal creation and other foreign services aren't available in China's tightly regulated online sphere.

Also read: iPhone update rolled out! Apple introduces iOS 17.4.1 with bug fixes, security enhancements

Baidu's US-traded shares were up less than 1% in New York on Friday after earlier rising about 5% on the news.

Bloomberg reported this week that Apple has held discussions with Alphabet Inc.'s Google and OpenAI about using their AI software on the iPhone. Apple could tap multiple partners, as it does with search in its web browser. 

Also read: Pushpak viman launched! With Swadeshi space shuttle, ISRO takes bold step into reusable rocket segment

Samsung Electronics Co., Apple's top smartphone rival, uses Baidu as an AI provider in China for its latest Galaxy phones.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Mar, 07:59 IST
Home Mobile News Apple in talks to use Baidu generative AI in Chinese iPhones, Wall Street Journal says
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

Rockstar Games
GTA Online PC update tightens anti-cheat measures with player reporting system; Know what’s new
GTA 6
Tech experts assess leaked specs for PlayStation 5 Pro, cast doubt on GTA 6 running at 60fps
Fortnite
Fortnite maker Epic Games will open store on iOS, Android platforms this year
GTA 6
Concept GTA 6 map suggests familiar locations from GTA Vice City might make a comeback
GTA 6
GTA 6 launch to take place earlier than anticipated? Insider suggests early 2025 release window

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets