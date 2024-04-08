Apple is facing its biggest challenge with the iPad foldable display; Will it drop the plan entirely? Details

Apple has been rumoured to develop displays for iPhone or iPad foldable. While the plans for iPhone foldable may seem slim. The company has been rigorously working on the iPad foldable. Earlier, Samsung and LG were reported to be asked to develop the displays for the Apple foldable device. Now, a new report has emerged which highlights that Apple is not satisfied with the display crease which is creating a huge challenge. This particular problem may lead Apple to drop the plan bringing foldable devices to the market entirely. Know what the expert said about the current challenges for developing iPad foldable displays.

iPad foldable display

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, Apple is actively working on iPad foldables. However, the company is currently struggling to get rid of the crease which appears on the display when we fold the device. Additionally, Gurman highlighted that Apple may kill their plans for bringing the foldable device if it was not able to provide a crease-free foldable display. While the challenge of developing the display persists, Apple still has a huge amount of time to address the problem, as we will not see the iPad foldable device until 2027.

As of now, all the leading foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and others have creases in their display. But, over the years, it has drastically improved. Therefore, there are high chance that we may see a crease-free foldable display in the future. But, to be a perfectionist, Apple will have to address several challenges in bringing a top-notch foldable device to the market.

Additionally, there is still time for Apple to work on various aspects of a foldable device. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the company has planned for its future devices. This year, Apple is starting with its AI features for upcoming iPhones and iPads. The new plans will be announced at the WWDC 2024 event which will be held on June 10.

