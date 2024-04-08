 Apple is facing its biggest challenge with the iPad foldable display; Will it drop the plan entirely? Details | Mobile News

Apple is facing its biggest challenge with the iPad foldable display; Will it drop the plan entirely? Details

Apple wants to build a crease-free iPad foldable display. However, it is currently facing major challenges to develop such technology.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Apr 08 2024, 12:33 IST
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple may kill plans for iPad foldable. Know why. (Bloomberg)

Apple has been rumoured to develop displays for iPhone or iPad foldable. While the plans for iPhone foldable may seem slim. The company has been rigorously working on the iPad foldable. Earlier, Samsung and LG were reported to be asked to develop the displays for the Apple foldable device. Now, a new report has emerged which highlights that Apple is not satisfied with the display crease which is creating a huge challenge. This particular problem may lead Apple to drop the plan bringing foldable devices to the market entirely. Know what the expert said about the current challenges for developing iPad foldable displays.

Also read: Apple to launch new iPad Pro and iPad Air models in May

 iPad foldable display

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, Apple is actively working on iPad foldables. However, the company is currently struggling to get rid of the crease which appears on the display when we fold the device. Additionally, Gurman highlighted that Apple may kill their plans for bringing the foldable device if it was not able to provide a crease-free foldable display. While the challenge of developing the display persists, Apple still has a huge amount of time to address the problem, as we will not see the iPad foldable device until 2027. 

Also read: New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air models speculated to launch ahead of WWDC 2024 in May

As of now, all the leading foldable smartphones such as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5. Google Pixel Fold, OnePlus Open, and others have creases in their display. But, over the years, it has drastically improved. Therefore, there are high chance that we may see a crease-free foldable display in the future. But, to be a perfectionist, Apple will have to address several challenges in bringing a top-notch foldable device to the market. 

Also read: iPad Pro leak hints at thinner bezels compared to previous models

Additionally, there is still time for Apple to work on various aspects of a foldable device. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the company has planned for its future devices. This year, Apple is starting with its AI features for upcoming iPhones and iPads. The new plans will be announced at the WWDC 2024 event which will be held on June 10. 

First Published Date: 08 Apr, 12:33 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets