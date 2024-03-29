New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air models speculated to launch ahead of WWDC 2024 in May

Rumours about the possible launch dates of the Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air models have been surfacing for some time now, with a handful of them suggesting they could come out on March 26. Obviously, that did not come to fruition. While this isn't the first time that the launch of new iPads has been delayed, the updates are desperately needed because there have been no upgrades in the last two years. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that both new iPads may debut in early May 2024 ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.

Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air launch

There were several speculations about the iPad Pro and iPad Air launch in April. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the launch date has been delayed till May. The reason for the delay is projected due to software updates and production. Gurman said that Apple is currently working to “finish software for the new devices” and that the iPad Pro models require, “complex new manufacturing techniques.” These are some of the reasons stated by the analysts that are causing the delay in the launch of the new iPad model. While fans have been waiting for the launch, know what the iPad Pro and iPad Air models feature in terms of upgrades.

iPad Pro and iPad Air specs

According to reports, the iPad Pro‌ is expected to feature a new OLED display technology with a redesigned landscape-oriented front camera. These models will be likely powered by M3 chips.

On the other hand, the iPad Air is expected to come in two sizes, 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. You must note that the specs and launch date are based on rumors and speculation, therefore, we will have to wait for official confirmation from Apple which is said to take place in May instead of April.

