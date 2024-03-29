 New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air models speculated to launch ahead of WWDC 2024 in May | Mobile News

New Apple iPad Pro, iPad Air models speculated to launch ahead of WWDC 2024 in May

Those who have been patiently awaiting the launch of new Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air models might not have to sit tight for long as leaks predict launch event in May 2024.

By: AISHWARYA PANDA
| Updated on: Mar 29 2024, 14:34 IST
iPad Pro to get the biggest revamp ever in 2024, says Mark Gurman; iPad Air, MacBook Air also coming
1/4 iPad Pro - In his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said that Apple is planning to introduce new iPads in March 2024, and one of the highlights will be the new iPad Pro. It will get the “biggest revamp ever”, he said. It could get an OLED display, an updated design, and an M3 chip. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad 10th Generation
2/4 iPad Air - Gurman also hinted at two new iPad Air on the way. The iPad Air could benefit from the M2 processor and is likely to come out in two sizes - 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. However, it’ll still be slightly smaller than the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad 10th Generation
3/4 MacBook Air - The MacBook Air is yet another device that could get a refresh. As per Gurman, it will now feature the new M3 chip under the hood that Apple debuted at the Scary Fast event in October. Two new MacBooks will reportedly come in two sizes - 13-inch and 15-inch. Gurman says that the 13-inch MacBook Air is already in production overseas, alongside the upcoming iPad Pro. (Unsplash)
4/4 Magic Keyboard - Alongside the iPad, Apple is also looking to revamp the Magic Keyboard, which is one of its biggest accessories. It will reportedly feature a larger trackpad that will give the iPad more of a laptop feel. (Unsplash)
Apple iPad 10th Generation
The new iPad Pro and iPad Air models are reported to launch in May, as per the reports. ( HT Tech)

Rumours about the possible launch dates of the Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air models have been surfacing for some time now, with a handful of them suggesting they could come out on March 26. Obviously, that did not come to fruition. While this isn't the first time that the launch of new iPads has been delayed, the updates are desperately needed because there have been no upgrades in the last two years. Now, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has suggested that both new iPads may debut in early May 2024 ahead of Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024. 

Apple iPad Pro and iPad Air launch

There were several speculations about the iPad Pro and iPad Air launch in April. However, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman report, the launch date has been delayed till May. The reason for the delay is projected due to software updates and production. Gurman said that Apple is currently working to “finish software for the new devices” and that the iPad Pro models require, “complex new manufacturing techniques.” These are some of the reasons stated by the analysts that are causing the delay in the launch of the new iPad model. While fans have been waiting for the launch, know what the iPad Pro and iPad Air models feature in terms of upgrades. 

iPad Pro and iPad Air specs

According to reports, the iPad Pro‌ is expected to feature a new OLED display technology with a redesigned landscape-oriented front camera. These models will be likely powered by M3 chips. 

On the other hand, the iPad Air is expected to come in two sizes, 10.9-inch and 12.9-inch. You must note that the specs and launch date are based on rumors and speculation, therefore, we will have to wait for official confirmation from Apple which is said to take place in May instead of April. 

First Published Date: 29 Mar, 14:33 IST
