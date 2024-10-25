Asus ROG Phone 9 key specifications and design details tipped online ahead of launch

Asus has confirmed the launch date for the ROG Phone 9, scheduled for November 19. Recent information from 91mobiles reveals potential specifications and design elements of the upcoming smartphone, indicating that it may present a modest upgrade from the ROG Phone 8.

Asus ROG Phone 9: Specifications and Features (Leaked)

The Asus ROG Phone 9 will utilise the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. However, many features appear unchanged compared to the previous model. According to the leak, the device retains a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Camera capabilities are likely to remain similar, featuring a 32MP front-facing camera alongside a triple rear camera setup. This setup is expected to include a 50MP main sensor, a 13MP ultrawide lens, and a 5MP macro lens, replacing the 32MP telephoto lens found in its predecessor.

The leak indicates a slight increase in battery capacity, moving from 5,500mAh to 5,800mAh. Charging will occur via a 65W adapter. While the presence of wireless charging is uncertain, it is anticipated since the ROG Phone 8 included this feature. Additionally, the phone will likely maintain a 3.5mm headphone jack equipped with a Hi-Fi DAC for enhanced audio quality.

AI Features and Design Renders

Asus plans to incorporate AI technology in the ROG Phone 9 series. Reports suggest the device will utilise AI for functions such as call translation and transcription, background image generation, object recognition through the camera, and game upscaling.

91mobiles also released high-quality renders of the phone, showcasing colour options like Storm White and Phantom Black. The design remains consistent with the previous model, featuring a secondary display on the back. The device reportedly measures 163.8 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm and weighs 227 grams.