Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

Throughout the year, we’ve seen the launch of several flagship tablets that pack great displays, powerful processors, and big batteries. Check out the 5 best premium tablets of 2023 including Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Google Pixel tablet, OnePlus Pad, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 08 2023, 18:26 IST
Google Pixel tablet
The Google Pixel tablet comes loaded with the company’s AI features, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and more, making it one of the best premium tablets of 2023. (Google)

Tablets have become the go-to gadget for a wide variety of activities. While not as portable as smartphones, tablets can become our companions to binge-watch shows or try hand at artwork. They can also be used to entertain your kids with tales and rhymes. These devices feature massive displays and mammoth batteries, allowing users to browse through their favourite content for hours without needing to plug it in. Some of them even come bundled with a stylus, enabling avid graphic designers to work their magic on tablets! Throughout the year, we've seen the launch of several flagship tablets that pack great displays, powerful processors, and big batteries. Check out the 5 best premium tablets of 2023 including Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, Google Pixel tablet, OnePlus Pad, and more.

1. OnePlus Pad

The OnePlus Pad sports an 11.6-inch LCD display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It supports features such as Dolby Atmos, Omnibearing Sound Field, and cellular data sharing. It runs on Android 13. The OnePlus Pad gets a 13MP shooter at the back and an 8MP camera at the front.

2. Google Pixel tablet

The Google Pixel tablet features a 10.95-inch LCD display. It gets the Google Tensor G2 SoC under the hood which powered last year's Pixel devices, along with a Titan M2 security coprocessor, 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It sports 8MP cameras on the front and back, and gets exclusive Google AI features such as the Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Night Sight. The Google Pixel tablet comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock which converts the tablet into a smart home hub.

3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra

The top offering from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display on the front with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor which also powers the company's flagship Galaxy S23 series. It gets up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. There's a dual camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens, while there are also dual 12MP selfie shooters on the front. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra packs an 11200 mAh battery with support for up to 45W wired charging. All these features make it one of the best premium tablets launched in 2023.

4. Xiaomi Pad 6

Another premium tablet launched in 2023, the Xiaomi Pad 6 sports an 11-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2880x1800 pixels and a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC with up to 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi Pad 6 has a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie shooter on the front. The tablet packs an 8840mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

5. Honor Pad X9

The Honor Pad X9 features an 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 400 nits peak brightness. With 6 Cinematic surround speakers and Honor Hi-Res audio technology, it provides an immersive sound experience for content consumption. Running on Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13, it's powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor.

First Published Date: 08 Dec, 18:26 IST
