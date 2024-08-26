Camera megapixel is a myth: Keep these things in mind before buying a camera-centric smartphone

Planning to buy a camera-centric smartphone this year? In the market, you will find several smartphones from the budget to the premium category offering higher megapixel camera smartphones. However, is a camera megapixel enough to judge the overall photography experience and image quality? Well, the answer is no because it takes more than just megapixels to capture a high-quality image and videos with accurate colours. Therefore, know why you should not buy a camera-centric smartphone on the basis of camera megapixels and what other factors you must consider.

What is megapixel?

A megapixel is the resolution of the camera or the number of pixels a sensor can capture. In terms of numbers, 1 MP means one million pixels, therefore, 12MP captures 12 million pixels. Therefore, with greater MP, the camera will be able to capture sharper images. However, there are several other factors that affect the overall quality of an image or a video.

What to consider when buying a camera-centric smartphone:

Examine the sensor size instead of megapixels: In a camera-centric smartphone, the most crucial part of the lens is the type and size of the camera sensor. Therefore, keep in mind that the larger camera sensor will allow the camera to attract more light into the lens, resulting in brighter colours, dynamic range, and improved low-light photography. Lens quality and size of aperture: These two factors also play a crucial role in photography, as the aperture analyses how much light should be distributed to the sensor and the lens quality makes sure that there is no shutter or grainy effect on the image. The F-number represents the aperture, therefore a lower number means a larger aperture. Image processing: All smartphones, now run on image processing algorithms to refine the image quality, colours, and tones. However, every smartphone and brand has different processing power that highly depends on the overall software features of the smartphone.

In conclusion, keep these three aspects in mind while buying a camera-centric smartphone. As of now, the market is highly dominated by Apple, Google, and Samsung due to their powerful image processing capabilities in combination with top-notch sensors and camera lenses.

