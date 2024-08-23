iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 camera specs leaked ahead of launch: Here are the new features, upgrades to expect

iPhone 16 Launch: With the launch of the iPhone 16 series expected in just a few weeks, leaks and speculation about the next generation's camera features have reached a tipping point, and we now know almost everything about them. According to Apple Insider, the new iPhone models, including the standard versions, will introduce notable changes such as a new macro mode and new formats like JPEG XL. Here are the details.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to Get Macro Capabilities

While both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain a dual-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor and a 12MP ultra-wide lens, the arrangement of the camera setup may change. Apple might add the ability to shoot macro photos and videos to the vanilla models for the first time.

The cameras are expected to be positioned vertically, similar to the iPhone 12, rather than diagonally as seen in the iPhone 13, 14, and 15 standard models. This change is supposedly intended to facilitate Spatial Video capture.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max to Both Offer 5X Telephoto Lens

Regarding the iPhone 16 Pro models, the smaller iPhone 16 Pro is anticipated to feature the same 5X tetraprism telephoto zoom lens as the iPhone 16 Pro Max, thus eliminating the disparity between the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models.

The primary sensor is expected to be a 48MP shooter, the telephoto lens could be a 12MP 5X zoom lens, and the ultra-wide lens is expected to be upgraded to a 48MP sensor (up from 12MP), potentially allowing users to shoot 48MP ProRAW photos.

Capture Button for All iPhone 16 Models, New Formats

For the second consecutive year, Apple could introduce a new button on the iPhone. Last year, it was the Action Button on the iPhone 15 Pro, and this year, it is expected to be the Capture Button. This new button is anticipated to be present on all four models and will be located below the power button on the right side of the phones. It is said to be capacitive rather than pressable; Apple may use haptic feedback to simulate a click. Users may even be able to half-press the button to focus, then fully press it to take a photo.

Additionally, Apple is expected to introduce new image formats to the iPhone 16 models, such as JPEG-XL, which offers smaller file sizes while maintaining the same image quality.